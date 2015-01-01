SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kalech B, Bouterra M, ElCafsi A. Fire Mater. 2020; 44(8): 1033-1043.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

https://doi.org/10.1002/fam.2902

unavailable

This study investigated the influence of the longitudinal airflow on the smoke propagation in a tunnel by large-eddy simulation, which is now widely applied to study the turbulent flow. The smoke movement characteristics were studied in detail, with varying the longitudinal airflow in the tunnel. Six fire scenarios have been simulated with Fire Dynamics Simulator (FDS) and the results of the longitudinal distribution of CO concentration, temperature distribution, interface height, stratification, and the efficiency of smoke extraction in the tunnel have been analyzed to evaluate the different fire cases. FDS predicted a CO concentration distribution compared to calculated values using the Hu model. Furthermore, the predicted maximum smoke temperatures are compared to those given by the Kurioka model. A reasonably good agreement has been obtained for both models. The obtained results showed that the increase of the forced airflow velocity has for results a loss of stratification and significant decrease in the efficiency of extraction.


ceiling extraction; FDS; longitudinal airflow; stratification; tunnel fire

