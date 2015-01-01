|
Raudales AM, Weiss NH, Dixon-Gordon KL, Contractor AA, Schatten HT. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33175404
OBJECTIVE: Although research has established a link between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs), little is known about factors that may accentuate this relation. This study evaluated the influences of negative and positive emotion dysregulation on the association between PTSD symptoms and STBs among veterans.
PTSD; suicide; posttraumatic stress disorder; veterans; emotion dysregulation; positive emotions