Abstract

The US Department of Defense (DoD) recognizes the importance of warfighter brain health with the establishment of the Warfighter Brain Health Initiative and Strategy. For a warfighter, also known as a service member, to perform at their highest level, cognitive and physical capabilities must be optimized. This initiative addresses brain health, brain exposures, to include blast overpressure exposures from weapons and munitions, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and long-term or late effects of TBI. The DoD's pursuit of maximal strength hinges on the speed of decisions (neurocognitive) and detection of brain injury when it occurs. The strategy creates a framework for deliberate, prioritized, and rapid development of end-to-end solutions for warfighter brain health. Through this strategy, DoD is addressing the needs of our service members, their families, line leaders/commanders, and their communities at large. The implications of this initiative and strategy are noteworthy for practitioners because the DoD Warfighter Brain Health construct lends itself to nurse practitioner engagement in clinical practice, patient education, policy development, and emerging research.

