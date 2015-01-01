|
Citation
Herrera-Gómez F, García-Mingo M, Álvarez FJ. Rev. Esp. Salud Publica 2020; 94: e202011164.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Ministerio De Sanidad Y Consumo)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
|
33177484
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The association between alcohol and traffic collision injuries is well established. Our objective was to analyze the frequency of driving with a positive result in on-road tests for alcohol with considering different concentrations of alcohol in exhaled air, as well as driving while positive only for alcohol or for alcohol and drugs.
Language: es
Keywords
Driving under the influence; Epidemiology; Spain; Alcohol; Automobile driving; Alcoholic beverages; Breath alcohol concentration; Health effects