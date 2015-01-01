Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The association between alcohol and traffic collision injuries is well established. Our objective was to analyze the frequency of driving with a positive result in on-road tests for alcohol with considering different concentrations of alcohol in exhaled air, as well as driving while positive only for alcohol or for alcohol and drugs.



METHODS: In 2018, a cross-sectional study was carried out in a representative sample of motor vehicle drivers on Spanish public roads, excluding cyclists and drivers of vehicles weighing more than 3,500 kg. 2,881 drivers were included in this study. Data was analysed with the statistics program SPSS 24.0.



RESULTS: 10.9% (95% CI, 9.8-12.1) of the drivers were positive cases for any substance: In 3.9% (3.2-4.6) alcohol alone (i.e., without any other substance), and in 0.8% (0.6-1.3) alcohol plus another substance, were observed. 2.1% (1.6-2.7) of the drivers had a level of alcohol in expired air higher than the legal allowed limit for drivers (>0.25 mg/L, that excluding novice and profesional drivers). 0.4% (0.2-0.7) of the drivers had an alcohol concentration in expired air >0.60 mg/L. Driving with the presence of alcohol and drugs is observed in two out of ten positive cases for alcohol.



CONCLUSIONS: Driving while positive for alcohol is common among Spanish drivers, and drivers positive for alcohol and drugs should not be ignored.

Language: es