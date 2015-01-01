Abstract

Realizing the ultra-low latency and high-accuracy solutions for rear-end collision is still challenging, especially under the condition in which many uncertainties exist. This paper proposes an artificial intelligence-based warning algorithm for rear-end collision avoidance. Three key issues are addressed by applying the neural network approach, including noises in positioning, inaccurate risk assessment, and enhanced comfort level of passengers. First, to filter the noises in positioning, wireless vehicular communications are leveraged; accurate relative lane positioning can be achieved to justify when two vehicles are in the same lane. Second, an online neural network model is developed to assess the risk of collisions in real time while driving. The algorithm can converge fast to a globally optimal solution and adapt to different traffic environments. Third, to maximize the comfort of passengers during the braking process, a graded warning strategy is developed at the prerequisite of guaranteed safety. With the above schemes sewed in to one framework, our proposal can achieve rear-end warning with reduced missing alarm rate, accurate risk assessment and enhanced comfort to passengers. The extensive simulations validate the effectiveness and accuracy of our proposal in terms of relative lane positioning, risk assessment, and collision avoidance.

