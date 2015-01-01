SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Huang X, Zhang S, Peng H. IEEE Trans. Intel. Transp. Syst. 2020; 21(4): 1393-1403.

(Copyright © 2020, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

10.1109/TITS.2019.2913102

unavailable

Automated vehicles can change the society by improved safety, mobility, and fuel efficiency. However, due to the higher cost and change in business model, over the coming decades, the highly automated vehicles likely will continue to interact with many human-driven vehicles. In the past, the control/design of the highly automated (robotic) vehicles mainly considers safety and efficiency but failed to address the "driving culture" of surrounding human-driven vehicles. Thus, the robotic vehicles may demonstrate behaviors very different from other vehicles. We study this "driving etiquette" problem in this paper. As the first step, we report the key behavior parameters of human driven vehicles derived from a large naturalistic driving database. The results can be used to guide future algorithm design of highly automated vehicles or to develop realistic human-driven vehicle behavior model in simulations.


Language: en
