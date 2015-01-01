Abstract

Introduction Paracetamol is a very commonly used medication for the treatment of dental pain in the UK. Our study aimed to assess patient awareness of maximum doses and investigate the prevalence of overdosing on paracetamol from recommended doses.



METHOD We asked patients attending dental practices in south London for pain appointments. We collected 100 responses over two months from January to March 2019.



RESULTS Approximately 85% of patients used paracetamol when self-medicating for pain relief and approximately one in four patients were unaware of the correct doses. Thirty-seven percent of patients answered with an incorrect response and 2% of participants indicated they had overdosed on paracetamol in the past 24 hours.



DISCUSSION From the information, we developed a patient information leaflet, a checklist for clinicians and posters to educate patients when trying to self-medicate for pain relief from dental pain in future.



CONCLUSIONS It is important for the general dental practitioner to help patients become aware of maximum doses to reduce risks of liver hepatotoxicity and chronic liver damage - a complication of paracetamol overdosing and poisoning - and to be educated on how to manage a suspected overdosed patient presenting to primary care.

