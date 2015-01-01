Abstract

The extent to which students' level of depressive and anxiety symptoms and student engagement were predicted by parental emotional support, monitoring and harsh parenting was investigated using a series of multiple regression analyses. Grade six students from public primary schools (n = 293; 49% females, 51% males; mean age = 10 years) in Barbados completed the Revised Children's Anxiety and Depression Scale, a Parenting Questionnaire and an adapted Student Engagement scale. Students' level of depressive symptoms were predicted by parental emotional support and harsh parenting, but not by parental monitoring. With the exception of harsh parenting, neither parental emotional support nor parental monitoring were significant predictors of the anxiety levels of students. Student engagement was predicted by all three types of parenting practices. Limitations, recommendations for future research and practical implications of the study are discussed.

Language: en