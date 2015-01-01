Abstract

The prefrontal lobe has been considered to be closely related to depression. This study examined the relationship between depression and three prefronto-thalamic tract (PF-TT) regions (the dorsolateral prefronto-thalamic tract [DLPF-TT], ventrolateral prefronto-thalamic tract [VLPF-TT], and the orbitofronto-thalamic tract [OF-TT]) in patients with mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), using diffusion tensor tractography (DTT). Thirty-seven patients with depression following mild TBI were recruited based on Beck Depression Inventory-II (BDI-II) scores. Thirty-one normal control subjects were also recruited. The three regions of the PF-TTs were reconstructed using probabilistic tractography and DTT parameters for each of the three PF-TT regions were determined. The tract volume of the DLPF-TT and OF-TT in the patient group showed a significant decrease compared to that of the control group (p < 0.05). The BDI-II score of the patient group showed a moderate negative correlation with the tract volume value of the right (r = - 0.33) and left (r = - 0.41) DLPF-TT (p < 0.05). On the other hand, no significant correlations were detected between the BDI-II score of the patient group and the values of the other DTT parameters values for the three PF-TT regions (p > 0.05). Using DTT, depression was found to be closely related to a DLPF-TT injury in patients with mild TBI. We believe that evaluation of the DLPF-TT using DTT would be helpful when assessing patients with depression following mild TBI. These results can provide useful information regarding the proper application of neuromodulation in the management of depression.

