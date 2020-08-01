Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The study was conducted to assess time trend shifts of leading causes of death and their partial contributions over the years 1975-2016 in Spain.



STUDY DESIGN: A longitudinal ecological epidemiologic design was conducted to analyse linear trend period shifts using joinpoint regression as the annual percentage of change (APC) in the period 1975-2016. The partial contributions were illustrated as the rate ratio of a singular-cause to their major-cause shift periods.



RESULTS: HIV/AIDS shaped the increasing trend period of infectious diseases in 1989-1995 (APC = 25.3, P < 0.05) and the decreasing trend in 1995-1999 and 1999-2016. Lung cancer fell gradually from 1994 in men (-0.4, P < 0.05); however, in women, the condition continued increasing from 1990 (P < 0.05). Dementia types influenced mental and neurological disease drifts. The recent trend for circulatory periods (1980-2016) was mainly modulated by cardiac ischaemia, with increased partial contributions (25%, 32% and 30%). Traffic accidents defined the descending tendency of external causes.



CONCLUSIONS: Spain showed a Western pattern in descended rates, including non-decreasing trends in mental and neurological diseases, pancreatic cancer, drug abuse and suicide. Trend shifts and partial contributions illustrated targets for further mortality reduction.

Language: en