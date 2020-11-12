SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

No Author(s) Listed. Lancet Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S2215-0366(20)30509-5

PMID

33189218

Abstract

Taquet M, Luciano S, Geddes J R, Harrison P J. Bidirectional associations between COVID-19 and psychiatric disorder: retrospective cohort studies of 62 354 COVID-19 cases in the USA. Lancet Psychiatry 2020; published online Nov 9. https://doi.org/10.1016/S2215-0366(20)30462-4--In this Article, the y axes in figure 2 were labelled incorrectly. These corrections have been made to the online version as of Nov 12, 2020, and will be made to the printed version.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print