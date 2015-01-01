Abstract

In rugby union concussions are a player welfare concern, particularly in the community game where there is often minimal sideline medical support. New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has three primary goals around the management of concussions in the community game: (1) players with a suspected concussion are removed from the game or training; (2) players are referred into primary care for a diagnosis by a general practitioner(GPs) (doctor in primary care); (3) prior to returning to contact training that they are medically cleared by a doctor. Given their role in the diagnosis and medical clearance of players with a concussion, GPs are a key stakeholder in the concussion management pathway. Thus to ensure that players are safely returning to play, NZR acknowledged the need to better support and engage with GPs. This editorial is an opportunity for NZR to share our experience working collaboratively with GPs in New Zealand to support the diagnosis and medical clearance of players following a rugby-related concussion.

