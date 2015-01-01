|
Citation
Alghnam S, Alyabsi M, Aburas A, Alqahtani T, Bajowaiber M, Alghamdi A, Alqunaibet A. Front. Public Health 2020; 8: e579071.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
33194979 PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Road traffic crashes (RTCs) are a leading cause of death and disabilities and impose a significant burden on the healthcare system and economy of Saudi Arabia. Around 20% of all hospital beds are occupied by victims of RTCs, which represent approximately 80% of trauma deaths occurring in these facilities. Using a seatbelt is an effective method to reduce traffic deaths and minimize the extent of associated injuries. However, little is currently known about the prevalence and predictors of seatbelt use in Saudi Arabia. More studies are needed to determine the trends of seatbelt use and study the relationship between individual factors and compliance with seatbelt use laws. The aim of the present study is to examine the prevalence and predictors of seatbelt use using the National Saudi Biobank dataset.
Keywords
disability; road traffic accidents; seatbelt; fatality; driver behavior; Saudi; seat belt laws; unrestrained