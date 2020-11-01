Abstract

Maternal mortality, despite its rarity in rich countries, remains a fundamental indicator of maternal health. It is considered as a "sentinel event", consequence of dysfunctions of the health care system, often cumulative. In addition to the classical epidemiological surveillance outcomes-number of deaths, maternal mortality ratio and identification of the subgroups of women at higher risk-its study allows an accurate analysis of each deceased woman's trajectory to identify opportunities for improvements in the content or organization of care; the correction of which will make it possible to prevent deaths but also upstream morbid events affected by the same dysfunctions. To achieve this dual epidemiological and clinical audit objective, an ad hoc enhanced system is needed. France has had such a system since 1996, the National Confidential enquiry into maternal deaths (ENCMM), coordinated by the Inserm Epopé team. The methodology has been adapted over time to improve completeness and better document cases. The first step is the multi-source identification (direct declaration, death certificate, birth certificates, hospital discharge data) of women who died during pregnancy or within one year of its end, in metropolitan France and overseas departments. The second step is the collection of detailed information for each death by a pair of clinical assessors. Recent evolutions aim to better document the social context of women as well as the background of women who have died of suicide. Psychiatrists have been included among the assessors. The third stage is the review of these anonymized documents by the National Committee of Experts on Maternal Mortality, which judges whether the death is maternal (causal link) and makes a judgment on the adequacy of care and avoidability of death. A psychiatrist is now associated to the CNEMM for the assessment of maternal suicides. The synthesis of the information thus collected for maternal deaths in the period 2013-2015 is presented din the these articles of this special issue.

Language: fr