Abstract

PURPOSE: In Bangladesh the incidence of pelvic fracture is increasing day by day due to suboptimal roads and heavy traffic. However, there is no epidemiological study of these injuries in Bangladesh. Our aim was to study the epidemiology of patients admitted with pelvic fractures at two tertiary care hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



Methods: This was a prospective study carried out on trauma patients with pelvic fracture at two level 1 trauma care center of two tertiary care hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The study period was from July 2015 to June 2019 (48 months). Patient's data including demography of patients, mechanism of injuries, fracture types, associated injuries, method of treatment, post-operative complications, length of hospital stay were recorded according to a unified protocol.



Results: The study population was comprised of 696 patients, where 556 (79.88%) were male and 140 (20.12%) were female. Mean age was 37.75 years and road traffic accidents were the most common mode of injuries. Lateral compression fractures were the most common injuries and Urethral injuries were the most common associated injuries. Death was the outcome in 3.5% of the cases due to high energy trauma.



Conclusion: This study revealed that pelvic fractures were significantly more frequent in men. Most frequent cause was road traffic accident. The majority of these cases did not required surgery. Mortality was associated with high velocity trauma with severe injuries.

Language: en