SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bayram JM, Hamilton DF, Saunders DH. Orthop. J. Sports Med. 2020; 8(10): e2325967120960206.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2325967120960206

PMID

33195720 PMCID

Abstract

BACKGROUND: College-level American football injury data are routinely collected; however, data relating to American football injuries at universities in the United Kingdom have never been reported.

Purpose: To describe the epidemiology of UK university American football injuries.

Study Design: Descriptive epidemiology study.

Methods: An online survey tool was used to collect the injury data of 410 players from 56 UK university teams who participated in the 2014-2015 British Universities and College Sports American football season. Survey data were collected from January to February 2016 and were analyzed to determine the incidence and patterns of injury.

Results: Overall, 710 injuries and 204 concussions were self-reported among the 410 participants, of which 334 (81.5%) were injured and 131 (32.0%) experienced concussion symptoms. The rate of injury per 100 athlete-seasons was greater in defensive players (195.3) than offensive players (155.1). The most common injuries were knee and ankle ligament injuries. Most injuries were classified as severe (time loss of >4 weeks).

Conclusion: UK university American football injuries differ markedly from those reported for US colleges. UK university players appear to have less playing experience, greater concussion risks, more severe injuries, and a greater proportion of injuries in defensive players versus offensive players.


Language: en

Keywords

epidemiology; football (American); general sports trauma; head injuries/concussion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print