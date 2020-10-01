Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study was to investigate the potential health risks associated with Halloween festivities.

STUDY DESIGN: This was a retrospective, population health study using insurance claims data between 2003-2014 representing more than 150 million unique Americans.



METHODS: We analyzed the entire spectrum of external cause of injuries and quantified the relative risk associated with Halloween celebrations by comparing the observed diagnosis rate during Halloween week with its statistical expectation. We further used the closest federal holiday in October, Columbus Day, as a comparison to further corroborate the effects of Halloween.



RESULTS: Our results indicate that no significant difference in relative risk for most conditions, like vehicle accidents, accidental poisoning and drowning, and adverse drug effects, during the Halloween season, when compared to the statistical expectation. However, we noticed a significant increase in the relative risk of accidental fall, self-inflicted injury, and injury inflicted by others, notably among young males.



CONCLUSION: Halloween is an exciting time of year for kids, families, and the entire community. A more vigilant approach toward celebration, including attempts to prevent fights and brawls, would help everyone have a safe and harmonious Halloween.

