Yengo-Kahn AM, Kelly PD, Liles DC, McKeithan LJ, Grisham CJ, Khan MS, Lee T, Kuhn AW, Bonfield CM, Zuckerman SL. Concussion 2020; 5(4): CNC81.
(Copyright © 2020, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
33204493 PMCID
AIM: The potential financial burden of American football-related concussions (FRC) is unknown. Our objective was to describe the healthcare costs associated with an FRC and determine factors associated with increased costs.
Language: en
post-concussion syndrome; American football; healthcare costs; post-concussion symptom scale; sport-related concussion