Abstract

Intersections are among the most dangerous roadway facilities due to the existence of complex movements of traffic. Most of the previous intersection safety studies are conducted based on static and highly aggregated data such as average daily traffic and crash frequency. The aggregated data may result in unreliable findings because they are based on averages and might not necessarily represent the actual conditions at the time of the crash. This study uses real-time event-based detection records, and crash data to develop predictive models for the vehicle occupants' injury severity. The three-year (2017-2019) data were acquired from the arterial highways in the City of Tallahassee, Florida. Random Forest (RF) and eXtreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost) classifiers were used to identify the important factors on the vehicle occupants' injury severity prediction. The performance comparison of the two classifiers revealed that the XGBoost has a higher balanced accuracy score than RF. Using the XGBoost classifier, five topmost influential factors on injury prediction were identified. The factors are the manner of the collision, through and right-turn traffic volume, arrival on red for through and right-turn traffic, split failure for through traffic, and delays for through and right-turn traffic. Moreover, the partial dependency plots of the influential variables are presented to reveal their impact on vehicle occupant injury prediction. The knowledge gained from this study will be useful in developing effective proactive countermeasures to mitigate intersection-related crash injuries in real-time.

Language: en