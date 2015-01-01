SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pandey AR, Neupane T, Chalise B, Chaudhary S, Shrestha N, Bista B. J. Nepal Health Res. Counc. 2020; 18(3): 506-512.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Nepal Health Research Council)

DOI

10.33314/jnhrc.v18i3.2882

PMID

33210649

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injury-related mortality and morbidity, a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, is common among adolescents.  However, there is insufficient information on the status and factors responsible for injury among adolescents in Nepal. Hence, the paper estimates the injury prevalence and identify the factors associated with it among adolescent Nepalese students.

METHODS: This study used national representative cross-sectional data of the Global School-based Student Health Survey 2015. Complex sample analysis was performed after adjusting the selection probability of each sample participants to identify the correlates of injury among 6529 students of 68 schools in Nepal.

RESULTS: Out of 6529 study participants, 62.79% reported severe injury. The most common injury type was cut or stab wound (67.61%) followed by broken bone/dislocated joints (11.03%) and the most common cause of injury was fall (56.40%). Serious injury was significantly associated with a physical attack (AOR=1.54, CI=1.17-2.04), being involved in a physical fight (AOR=1.62, CI=1.2-2.2), being bullied (AOR=2.73, CI=2.25-3.31), feeling unsafe at school (AOR=1.53, CI=1.23-1.91), helmet use(never/rarely/sometimes) while driving a motorbike (AOR=1.69, CI=1.21-2.38) and drink and drive(AOR=2.28, CI=1.05-4.96).

CONCLUSIONS: This study reported the injury as a significant public health concern in Nepal associated with several factors like physical attack, being involved in a physical fight, being bullied, feeling unsafe at school, helmet use while driving motorbike and drink and drive. The high prevalence of injury in Nepal suggests the application of appropriate prevention strategies.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; injury; Nepal.

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print