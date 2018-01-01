Abstract

BACKGROUND: Acute poisoning is a common reason for visiting the emergency department (ED) worldwide. However, little is known about this issue in the western part of Ethiopia. This study was carried out to determine the prevalence, predictors, and treatment outcome of acute poisoning at the ED of western Ethiopia.

atients and Methods: A hospital record-based retrospective study design was conducted on all patients admitted to the ED of the two hospitals between 01 January 2018 to 17 March 2019. Socio-demographic, clinical presentation, medication history, poisoning characteristics, time to hospital arrival, treatment given, and outcome of treatment were collected. All collected data were analyzed using SPSS Version 20. Backward multiple logistic regression analysis at p-value ≤0.05 tested the predictor for treatment outcome.



Results: The prevalence of acute poisoning was 134/7883 (1.7%) per ED admissions. The mean ±SD age of the study participants was 23.90±10.606 with female to male ratio of 1:1.06. The most vulnerable patients to poisoning were individuals in the age range of 18 to 29 years 68/134 (50.7%) for both genders. Moreover, the most common poisoning agent was organophosphate 72/134 (53.7%). Besides, intentional poisoning was the most common 103/134 (76.9%) manner of poisoning with family disharmony 37/103 (35.9%) as the common reason. The case fatality rate of acute poisoning in the two hospitals was 2/134 (1.5%). The mean ±SD length of hospital stay was 1.86 ±0.943. The independent predictors of poor treatment outcome of acute poisoning were age ≥35 years [p-value= 0.049], female gender [p-value= 0.027], and hospital stay of >48 hours [p-value= 0.035].



Conclusion: The prevalence of acute poisoning in western Ethiopia is higher than the ever-reported data in Ethiopia. Thus, stakeholders should have to pay more attention to prevention and control strategies and appropriate handling of agrochemical substances to minimize their negative effects on this productive age group.

