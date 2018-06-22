|
Citation
|
Hennocq Q, Schouman T, Khonsari RH, Sigaux N, Descroix V, Bertolus C, Foy JP. JAMA Netw. Open 2020; 3(11): e2026698.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33216138
|
Abstract
|
Recent studies have highlighted the dramatic increase in injuries and admissions associated with electric scooter (e-scooter) use in several countries.1-6 Although self-service e-scooters have been available in Paris since June 22, 2018, in our department we have recently observed a trend toward an increase in severe head and neck injuries caused by the use of e-scooters.
