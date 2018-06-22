Abstract

Recent studies have highlighted the dramatic increase in injuries and admissions associated with electric scooter (e-scooter) use in several countries.1-6 Although self-service e-scooters have been available in Paris since June 22, 2018, in our department we have recently observed a trend toward an increase in severe head and neck injuries caused by the use of e-scooters.



The aim of this case series study was to assess the epidemiology of head and neck and dental trauma related to e-scooter use in Paris, focusing on user behavior and injury type.



