Abstract

Intentional iron overdoses have an insidious and potentially fatal clinical course. This is a case report of a young woman, who deliberately ingested 300 tablets ferrous fumarate 330 mg, i.e. 400 mg elementary iron per kg body weight. Plain abdominal radiographs showed a conglomerate of iron tablets in the ventricle. Treatment consisted of endoscopic removal of tablets, deferoxamine antidote treatment, and whole bowel irrigation with macrogol laxatives. Toxicological risk evaluation of intentional iron overdoses is necessary to timely effectuate life-saving multidisciplinary empiric treatments.

Language: da