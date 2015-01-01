|
Døving M, Galteland P, Eken T, Sehic A, Utheim TP, Skaga NO, Helseth E, Ramm-Pettersen J. Dent. Traumatol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
33220164
BACKGROUND/AIM: Despite its many benefits, bicycling carries the risk of accidents. Although numerous studies have reported the effect of helmet use on traumatic brain injury, it remains unclear if, and to what extent, helmet use reduces the risk of facial injuries. This is particularly true in regard to injuries of the lower face. In addition, there is limited evidence of the effect of helmet use on dentoalveolar injuries. Thus, the aim of this study was to determine the frequency and distribution of dentoalveolar injuries in bicycling accidents and to explore the influence of helmet use.
Language: en
Epidemiology; Wounds and Injuries; Head Protective Devices; Maxillofacial Injuries; Tooth Injuries