Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To compare orthopaedic trauma volume and mechanism of injury before and during statewide social distancing and stay-at-home directives.



DESIGN: Retrospective.



SETTING: Level 1 trauma center.



PATIENTS/PARTICIPANTS: One thousand one hundred thirteen patients sustaining orthopaedic trauma injuries between March 17 and April 30 of years 2018, 2019, and 2020.



INTERVENTION: Statewide social distancing and stay-at-home directives.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASUREMENTS: Number of consults, mechanism of injury frequency, and type of injury frequency.



RESULTS: During the COVID-19 pandemic, orthopaedic trauma consult number decreased. Injuries due to gunshot wounds increased and those due to automobile versus pedestrian accidents decreased. Time-to-presentation increased and length of stay decreased. Operative consults remained unchanged.



CONCLUSIONS: Orthopaedic trauma injuries continued to occur during the COVID-19 pandemic at an overall decreased rate, however, with a different distribution in mechanism and type of injury.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Therapeutic Level III. See Instructions for Authors for a complete description of levels of evidence.





Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en