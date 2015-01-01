Abstract

The full societal impact COVID-19 pandemic is laid bare in urban mobility patterns. This research explored the recently published data on the operation of subway and bike share systems (BSS) during the COVID-19 outbreak in New York city, providing evidence on its impact over urban transport systems, but also on how its different components can work in conjunction. The BSS has proved to be more resilient than the subway system, with a less significant ridership drop (71% vs 90% ridership drop and 50% decrease on the ridership ratio) and an increase on its trips' average duration (from 13 min to 19 min per trip). Moreover, the study found evidence of a modal transfer from some subway users to the bike sharing system. The first effects of the free BSS programs aimed at essential service workers were also evaluated. BSS can improve the resilience of urban transport systems to disruptive events. Overall, this paper offers clues on how bike sharing, and cycling in general, can support the transition to a post-coronavirus society.





Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en