Abstract

Paraphenylenediamine (PPD) is an organic compound with chemical formula C6H4 (NH2)2. It is an aromatic amine, solid and white in color, which turns black on oxidation and is a main ingredient of many locally produced hair dyes. PPD is highly toxic compound, which causes significant damage to tissues and induces hypersensitivity allergic reactions.1 It causes skeletal and cardiac muscle necrosis, causing renal tubular occlusion due to myoglobin casts. It is also directly toxic to renal tubules.2 Here, a case of acute PPD poisoning with atypical presentation is reported. ...



PPD is a easily available and cheap compound. Its use has significantly increased especially for the purpose of suicide. There is immediate need of awareness in public regarding its devastating health consequences. Atypical PPD poisoning cases need to be studied in more detail, so that physicians be aware of its atypical presentations and can make a timely diagnosis in case the patient does not reveal history of ingestion. A timely diagnosis can be life-saving as PPD poisoning has high mortality; and no antidote is available.

Language: en