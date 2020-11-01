Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Excess energy intake by spectators at a sporting event (i.e., a tailgate) might cause acute negative health effects. However, limited data exist regarding the effects of overeating and alcohol consumption on lipid metabolism and the potential to gain intrahepatic triacylglycerols (IHTG). We tested the hypothesis that overconsumption of food and alcohol would significantly increase both hepatic de novo lipogenesis (DNL) and IHTG.



METHODS: Eighteen males (mean±SD, age: 31.4±7.3 y, BMI: 32.1±5.9 kg/m2) were fed alcoholic drinks to elevate blood alcohol for 5hr, while highly-palatable food was presented. Blood samples were collected and DNL in TG-rich lipoproteins (TRL) was measured by GC/MS, IHTG was measured via MRS (n=15), and substrate oxidation via indirect calorimetry.



RESULTS: Subjects consumed 5,087±149 kcal (191±25% excess of total daily energy needs including 171±24g alcohol), which increased plasma insulin, glucose, TG, and decreased NEFA (ANOVA P≤0.003 for all). Both DNL and TRL-TG increased (P<0.001) while IHTG did not change in the group as a whole (P=0.229). Individual subject data revealed remarkably differing responses for IHTG (9 increased, 5 decreased, 1 did not change). Despite maintaining equal breath alcohol levels, subjects with IHTG elevations exhibited higher DNL, consumed 90% less alcohol (P=0.048), tended to consume more carbohydrates, and exhibited lower whole-body fat oxidation (not significant) compared to those whose IHTG was reduced.



DISCUSSION: This study demonstrate that acute excess energy intake may have differing effects on an individual's DNL and IHTG, and dietary carbohydrate may impact DNL more than alcohol.



CLINICALTRIALS.

GOV IDENTIFIER: NCT02141880.



Keywords: Pregaming

Language: en