Abstract

Children who engage in active school transportation (AST) have higher levels of physical activity (PA). Climate and weather were shown to influence adults' daily travel behaviours, but their influence on children's AST and PA has been less examined. This study examined the influence of weather conditions on children's active school transportation (AST) and overall physical activity (PA). Children in grades 4 to 6 (N=1,699; 10.2 ± 1.0 years old) were recruited in schools located in urban, suburban and rural areas, stratified by area-level socioeconomic status (SES), in three different regions of Canada (Trois-Rivières, Québec; Ottawa, Ontario; Vancouver, British Columbia). Mode of school travel was self-reported and physical activity was measured using a pedometer. We used publicly available data on total precipitation and early morning temperature. AST increased with temperature only among girls. Daily precipitation was negatively associated with boys' and girls' PA while warmer temperature was associated with increased PA on weekend days. We also observed that season and region moderated the relationship between weather conditions and children's physical activity behaviors. Our results suggest that daily weather variations influence children's AST and PA to a greater extent than seasonal variations. Interventions designed to help children and families adapt to weather-related barriers to AST and PA are needed. Novelty bullets • In Canada, weather conditions may influence children's active behaviors daily. • Associations between weather conditions, choice of travel mode and physical activity vary by gender, season, and region. • Weather affects children's PA differently during the week than on weekends.



Keywords: SR2S

Language: en