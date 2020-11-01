Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression and impulse control disorders (ICDs) are both common in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients and their coexistence is frequent. Our aim was to determine the relationship between depression and impulsive-compulsive behaviors (ICBs) in a large cohort of PD patients.



METHODS: PD patients recruited from 35 centers of Spain from the COPPADIS cohort from January 2016 to November 2017 were included in the study. The QUIP-RS (Questionnaire for Impulsive-Compulsive Disorders in Parkinson's Disease-Rating Scale) was used for screening ICDs (cutoff points: gambling ≥6, buying ≥8, sex≥8, eating≥7) and compulsive behaviors (CBs) (cutoff points: hobbyism-punding ≥7). Mood was assessed with the BDI-II (Beck Depression Inventory - II) and major, minor, and subthreshold depression were defined.



RESULTS: Depression was more frequent in PD patients with ICBs than in those without: 66.3% (69/104) vs 47.5% (242/509); p<0.0001. Major depression was more frequent in this group as well: 22.1% [23/104] vs 14.5% [74/509]; p=0.041. Considering types of ICBs individually, depression was more frequent in patients with pathological gambling (88.9% [8/9] vs 50.2% [303/603]; p=0.021), compulsive eating behavior (65.9% [27/41] vs 49.7% [284/572]; p=0.032), and hobbyism-punding (69% [29/42] vs 49.4% [282/571]; p=0.010) than in those without, respectively. The presence of ICBs was also associated with depression (OR=1.831; 95%CI 1.048-3.201; p=0.034) after adjusting for age, sex, civil status, disease duration, equivalent daily levodopa dose, antidepressant treatment, Hoehn&Yahr stage, non-motor symptoms burden, autonomy for activities of daily living, and global perception of QoL.



LIMITATIONS: Cross-sectional design.



CONCLUSIONS: Depression is associated with ICBs in PD. Specifically, with pathological gambling, compulsive eating behavior, and hobbyism-punding.

