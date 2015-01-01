Abstract

Obtaining a firearm is not always easy, which is why some firearms that are antique or whose use is not intended to kiss are modified for suicide purposes. The two cases report a suicide with an original historical firearm as the canegun, a walking stick which conceals a firearm and a suicide with a modified alarm cannon, which is a small cannon, which fires blanks to scare away garden animals. The aims of the study were to describe the scene, the corpse external examination and the autopsy to understand the death mechanism. We wish to highlight the importance of the forensic pathologist's fieldwork, especially in complex or atypical suicides.

