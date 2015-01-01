CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Prescott T. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
33243767
Abstract
Chemical warfare presents a continuing threat to military personnel as a result of both direct hostile action and the indirect exposure to chemical weapons that remain as a legacy from previous conflicts. This paper will discuss the presentation and medical management of an indirect exposure to sulfur mustard in a UK military service person.
Language: en
Keywords
accident & emergency medicine; plastic & reconstructive surgery; toxicology; wound management