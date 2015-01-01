SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abstract

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a risk factor for adolescent suicidal ideation (SI). This study explored the relation between PTSD symptom clusters and SI, and whether social support moderates this association, in a cross-sectional, adolescent, clinical sample (N = 125). We hypothesized that each cluster would be positively associated with SI severity and that social support would buffer these associations. Only the persistent avoidance cluster was significantly associated with SI severity. Further, social support moderated this association.

RESULTS highlight the positive association between persistent avoidance symptoms of PTSD and SI and suggest that bolstering social support serves a protective function.


