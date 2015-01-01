|
López R, Defayette AB, Whitmyre ED, Williams CA, Esposito-Smythers C. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
33245681
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a risk factor for adolescent suicidal ideation (SI). This study explored the relation between PTSD symptom clusters and SI, and whether social support moderates this association, in a cross-sectional, adolescent, clinical sample (N = 125). We hypothesized that each cluster would be positively associated with SI severity and that social support would buffer these associations. Only the persistent avoidance cluster was significantly associated with SI severity. Further, social support moderated this association.
