Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suspected pediatric ingestions of greater than or equal to one teaspoon topical salicylate analgesic are recommended by poison control centers to be managed at healthcare facilities. This cutoff is applied for both liquid and non-liquid (cream, ointment, gel) formulations.



METHODS: California poison control cases involving topical salicylate exposures in children less than 6-years-old who were evaluated at a health care facility between 2003 and 2018 were analyzed.



RESULTS: Of 599 patient cases, the majority described no or minor symptoms, with gastrointestinal distress being the most common. Signs of salicylate toxicity (metabolic acidosis, tachypnea) occurred in six cases. Seven patients were hospitalized, six of whom were exposed to liquid preparations.



DISCUSSION: In line with previous research, liquid salicylate preparations were more frequently associated with the signs of salicylate toxicity and hospitalization.



CONCLUSION: There was a low frequency of severe side effects and low hospitalization rates among those referred to a healthcare facility, especially for non-liquid topical salicylate ingestions.

