Abstract

This case report describes a fatal case of sodium nitrite and multiple drug consumption. A 37-year-old female was found in bed with a plastic bottle containing sodium nitrite and a bag containing multiple drugs and a suicide note. The results of the autopsy showed completely fixed grayish livor mortis, signs of asphyxia on the lips, and facial cyanosis. This represents the second case in just a few months and highlights how relatively easy it is to buy sodium nitrite to commit suicide, indicating that specific responses should focus on restricting its access, especially in large quantities. It was also evident that the number of web forums and shadow markets explaining how to use sodium nitrite for euthanasia (several times called the "exit") are increasing.

Language: en