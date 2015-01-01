|
Curcija K, Zittleman L, Fisher M, Nease DE, Dickinson LM, de la Cerda D, Sutter C, Ancona J, Rank J, Westfall JM. J. Rural Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33244841
PURPOSE: Understanding knowledge of and attitudes toward medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder (OUD) is important to changing the conversation about this devastating public health problem. While several studies report clinician knowledge and attitudes and training, less is known about community member perspectives. As part of the Implementing Technology and Medication Assisted Treatment Team Training in Rural Colorado study (IT MATTTRs), this study describes the implementation of community-based interventions developed by rural community members and researchers to increase awareness and promote positive attitudes toward MAT for OUD and explores changes in community members' OUD and MAT knowledge and beliefs.
knowledge; Boot Camp Translation; medication-assisted treatment; opioid use disorder; rural community health