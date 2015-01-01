Abstract

Pesticide poisoning is a significant public health problem responsible for an estimated three million poisoning cases per year and more than 250,000 deaths, most of which occur in underdeveloped countries. We evaluated pesticide exposure cases reported to a toxicological service center in Brazil, between 2012 and 2016. There were 3211 cases of pesticide exposure, with a high prevalence in adults aged 20-39 years (41.2%). Attempted suicide was the leading cause of pesticide cases (48%). Occupational exposure to pesticides of agricultural use was more frequently observed among men. Accidental exposure and attempted suicide were more frequently observed in urban areas while occupational exposure was more prevalent in rural areas. A higher exposure rate was observed among men in counties with higher agricultural activities. Establishing prevalence and cause of pesticide exposure is important to provide subsidy for evidence-based interventions in the field.

