Zouzias D, de Bruyne G, Ní Annaidh A, Trotta A, Ivens J. Traffic Injury Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33252249
OBJECTIVE: Medical data has lead to the common understanding that bicycle helmets need to be improved to better protect against brain injuries resulting from rotational acceleration. Although many different technologies exist for reducing rotational acceleration during impacts, the lack of an official testing standard means that their evaluation is based on customized set-ups that may differ and not represent real accident conditions. Previously, the authors have shown that scalp tissue plays an important role during helmet testing by absorbing energy and creating a low friction interface between head and helmet, thus reducing rotational accelerations and velocities. However, no published study has yet examined the effectiveness of anti-rotational helmet technologies in the presence of a biofidelic scalp layer. The objective of this study is to address this gap.
Language: en
bicycle helmet; Head injuries; friction coefficient; rotational acceleration; scalp; standard tests