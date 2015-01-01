Abstract

Bikesharing refers to a short-term bicycle rental service for pedestrians provided by enterprises or the government. The aim of this study was to evaluate the public attitude toward bikesharing and factors influencing intention to use bikeshare services. 334 participants from Beijing, China, completed a questionnaire including the Big Five Inventory, the Traffic Climate Scale, and measurements of attitude toward and intention to use bikesharing. The results showed that attitude toward bikesharing was positively predicted by extroversion, the functionality of the traffic climate, social support and personal preference. Additionally, social support, personal preference and attitude toward bikesharing positively predicted the intention to use bikesharing. Young people were more willing to use bikesharing services. This study provides a framework for bikeshare usage and the related influencing factors. Related suggestions and strategies from policymaking and marketing perspectives are proposed to encourage more residents to adopt bikesharing. Some of the limitations and possible extensions of this field are discussed.

