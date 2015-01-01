Abstract

Adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) is viewed as one of the vital factors by public and private agencies as benefits are slowly getting quantified with further advancement in technology. From a wide variety of CAV perception and demand estimation studies, the literature lacks the impact of adoption based on an individual's social network and values. In this paper, we utilize an integrated choice and latent variable model to capture individuals' likelihood to adopt level 4 CAVs based on their social values in their peer network using an institutional survey dataset. The model results suggest that households with high income and frequent car buyers are more likely to adopt CAVs. CAV adoption will have a positive influence on an individual's social values among his peers. The proposed framework can be used to provide useful insights for policymakers to quantify consumers' preferences about CAV adoption based on their social values.

