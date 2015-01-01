Abstract

Many approaches have been developed to assess the performance or Quality of Service (QoS) rendered by cycling infrastructure. The most common methodologies (Level of Service/Level of Traffic Stress) do not consider user inputs. In other disciplines, user perceptions constitute a powerful tool that can help improve and tailor designs. This study was intended to explore the effect of cyclists' attitudes and perceptions on the perceived QoS of different cycling infrastructures using Structural Equation Modeling (SEM). The SEM model was developed using cyclist surveys applied at 16 locations comprising all typologies of cycling infrastructure in Bogotá, Colombia. We found that user attitudes and perceptions of tangible (e.g., pavement) and intangible attributes (e.g., enjoyment) can explain cyclists' QoS. The results lead to a better understanding of typical Global South cyclist perceptions when riding, and provide an accurate tool with which to improve cycling infrastructure QoS from a cyclist perspective.

