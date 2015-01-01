|
Cheng L, De Vos J, Zhao P, Yang M, Witlox F. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2020; 88: e102552.
Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing
Abstract
Previous studies often assume a pre-specified relationship between walking and the built environment. Using data from 702 older adults in Nanjing (China), this study employs a random forest method to scrutinise the refined associations between the built environment and walking time among older adults, while controlling for socio-demographics.
Active ageing; Built environment; Land use; Non-linear effect; Random forest; Walking