Abstract

Pedestrians crossing roads at unprotected mid-block sections is a common behaviour associated with traffic accidents. It is a calculated risk that pedestrians take based on prevailing traffic conditions and their motivation. However, there is limited understanding of these factors. This paper investigates the motivational factors associated with pedestrians' risky crossing behaviour at unprotected, urban mid-block road sections. An on-site survey is conducted at four different locations in Auckland, New Zealand. It includes questions related to the constructs of the Theory of Planned Behaviour, habit and their relationships considering the effects of gender. Motivational factors are analysed using factor analysis and structural equation modelling.



RESULTS show that pedestrians' intention to cross a road at mid-block sections is mainly driven by habit and attitude. Some pedestrians, however, internalise the belief that risky crossing behaviour is an acceptable act in society from friends and important referents which is mediated through habit. Women's decisions are highly influenced by their attitude while men's' risky behaviour is influenced by their friends' perceptions. Crossing at mid-block sections is also perceived as a necessary risk worth taking, which is mentally linked to convenience gain, including saving travel time and reducing walking distances. The paper offers some insights into pedestrians' motivation to cross at mid-block.



FINDINGS are expected to assist in developing effective measures to reform the social acceptance of such behaviours and compliment engineering practices to reduce traffic accidents at unprotected mid-block sections.

