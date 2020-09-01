|
Citation
|
Soathong A, Chowdhury S, Wilson D, Ranjitkar P. Travel Behav. Soc. 2021; 22: 155-165.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Pedestrians crossing roads at unprotected mid-block sections is a common behaviour associated with traffic accidents. It is a calculated risk that pedestrians take based on prevailing traffic conditions and their motivation. However, there is limited understanding of these factors. This paper investigates the motivational factors associated with pedestrians' risky crossing behaviour at unprotected, urban mid-block road sections. An on-site survey is conducted at four different locations in Auckland, New Zealand. It includes questions related to the constructs of the Theory of Planned Behaviour, habit and their relationships considering the effects of gender. Motivational factors are analysed using factor analysis and structural equation modelling.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Active modes; Habit; Mid-block crossing; Pedestrian; Risky behavior