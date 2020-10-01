|
Ding H, Sze NN, Li H, Guo Y. Travel Behav. Soc. 2021; 22: 227-235.
Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing
This study evaluates the effect of London Cycle Hire scheme (LCH) on bicycle crashes, based on the data from 333 Lower Layer Super Output Areas (LSOAs) in the period 2011-2012. The Propensity Score Matching method (PSM) is applied to evaluate the effects of policy interventions ('treatment') on bicycle safety, with which the effects of confounding factors on the treatment effects are accounted, using the systematically established untreated groups. Covariates including land use, traffic and population characteristics are considered when selecting the untreated group for each treated unit.
Bicycle crash; London congestion charging scheme (LCC); London cycle hire scheme (LCH); Propensity score matching method (PSM)