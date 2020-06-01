Abstract

Automated vehicle technology is becoming increasingly mature with the development of Artificial Intelligence and information communications technology. It is important to understand the factors affecting the use of automated vehicles. This study investigates user acceptance and the willingness to use fully driverless cars (self-driving cars). Based on Social Cognitive Theory (SCT), we developed a new acceptance model to explore the impact of mass media on adopting self-driving cars. A survey was designed and distributed, and 173 responded. The results show that 84.4% of the respondents are willing to accept driverless cars. At this early stage, the reports from mass media significantly influence people's perception of self-driving cars. The media affect self-efficacy and subjective norms, and thereby people's trust and behavior change. Moreover, subjective norms, self-efficacy, and trust significantly influence their intention to use self-driving cars. This article provides practical guidance to promote self-driving cars: positive media reports will significantly enhance people's trust and intention to use driverless cars.

