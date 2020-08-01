|
Citation
|
Akinyemi Y. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 48: 218-232.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Road traffic crash is a major public health problem in Nigeria. Economic development influence road safety but few studies have assessed both the short- and long-run relation between economic performance and road safety. This paper examined the relationship between economic development and road traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries in Nigeria. Using data over a period of 26 years (1991-2016), ARDL approach to cointegration was applied to determine the short- and long-run effects of economic development on road safety. The analysis was conducted using annual data related to gross domestic product per capita (GDP) and unemployment rate - for the level of economic development, and number of road traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries -indicators of road safety.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
autoregressive distributed lag; GDP per capita; Nigeria; Road crashes; unemployment rate