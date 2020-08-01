Abstract

Speed is an important parameter in transportation to attain the design principles. But a fast-moving vehicle can be a forbidding to other road users particularly in heterogeneous traffic. However, at some of the location's speeds are controlled by different traffic calming devices to ensure safety. One of the most adopted traffic calming devices in India is speed hump. In this context an attempt is made to study various aspects related to speed hump in Indian context. The present study was done in two phases. The first phase of the study aims to focus on performance of speed hump of different dimensions for different vehicles and establishes a statistical relation between the dimensions of speed hump and vehicular speed using multilinear regression analysis. Calibrated results had shown that there is more than 70% of variation in speed reduction due to change in hump geometry. This study also describes practical geometric design guidelines of speed hump for the use of practicing road engineers. The second phase of the study aims to estimate the performance of vehicles at speed hump by evaluating the delays and level of service of the selected study areas in presence of humps and in absence of humps using micro simulation software VISSIM.



RESULTS had shown that due to more number of speed humps Level of Service (LOS) is affected to large extent. These results can be used as a tool for designing hump geometry.

