Golakiya HD, Chauhan R, Dhamaniya A. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 48: 1263-1277.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)
unavailable
Up-surging pedestrian and vehicular traffic also causes increase in number of conflicts. Aggressive behaviour of the driver or pedestrian could be one of the key factors resulting in the accidents. Traffic data was collected from five sites at mid-block section of an urban arterial road in three metropolitan cities in western India. Using the ordinate based extracted data trajectories were plotted for the pedestrian and the vehicle. In total 2123 interactions of undesignated road crossings are observed. Parameters like conflict point, pedestrian and vehicle velocity, pedestrian details, vehicle class, type of conflict, Time to conflict point (TTCP) have been identified and estimated. Safety surrogate method of Time Difference to Collision (TDTC) has been implemented in this study. TDTC is defined as the difference between the time required by the pedestrian and the vehicle to reach the conflict point.
Aggression; Midblock; Undesignated road crossing; Vehicle-Pedestrian conflict