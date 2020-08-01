Abstract

Up-surging pedestrian and vehicular traffic also causes increase in number of conflicts. Aggressive behaviour of the driver or pedestrian could be one of the key factors resulting in the accidents. Traffic data was collected from five sites at mid-block section of an urban arterial road in three metropolitan cities in western India. Using the ordinate based extracted data trajectories were plotted for the pedestrian and the vehicle. In total 2123 interactions of undesignated road crossings are observed. Parameters like conflict point, pedestrian and vehicle velocity, pedestrian details, vehicle class, type of conflict, Time to conflict point (TTCP) have been identified and estimated. Safety surrogate method of Time Difference to Collision (TDTC) has been implemented in this study. TDTC is defined as the difference between the time required by the pedestrian and the vehicle to reach the conflict point.



OBJECTIVE of the study is to identify and measure the degree of aggressiveness exhibited by pedestrian and vehicle drivers after observing an imminent conflict. This study aims set-forth procedure and recommendation that result in the development of an all-purpose process that shall help in the analysis of process in analyzing the aggression in vehicle-pedestrian conflicts. Conditions and limitations have been set, that help in identifying the aggressive behavior of vehicle driver or pedestrian. After analysis, all the interactions have been classified into three levels of aggressiveness and cautious. Attempt to map a Change in behavior from aggressive to cautious and vice versa based on the results has been done.

